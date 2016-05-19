PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Monsanto Co said it had received a takeover bid from Bayer AG, potentially signaling another huge merger in the business of crop seeds and pesticides. (nyti.ms/1U0URjU)

- The Federal Reserve sent a sharp, simple message to financial markets that it is thinking seriously about raising its benchmark interest rate at its next meeting, in June. (nyti.ms/1U0VdqK)

- Tesla Motors Inc said it would offer about $2 billion in stock, mainly to help it ramp up production of its new Model 3 electric car over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1U0WaiJ)

- Ailing media mogul Sumner Redstone will no longer draw a salary from Viacom Inc, one of the big media companies he controls. Eliminating his pay is a gesture toward acknowledging that he is no longer involved in operations and deserving pay as a company executive. (nyti.ms/1U0Wm1o)

