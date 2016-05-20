PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 20

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
- General Mills Inc is quietly establishing itself in venture capital, investing in some of new food companies. Its latest investment is $18 million in Kite Hill. (nyti.ms/27Gesjp)
- Oracle Corp said Alphabet Inc's Google uses copyrighted material in 11,000 of its 13 million lines of software code in Android, and wants $9 billion from Google. Google says it made fair use of that code and owes nothing. (nyti.ms/22hNQkZ)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc said its quarterly revenue rose 0.9 percent, which exceeded forecasts and signaled that its strategies to combat a tough retail environment were working. (nyti.ms/22hNZVt)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.