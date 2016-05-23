PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone is planning to name Thaddeus Jankowski, the senior vice president and general counsel of National Amusements, to the trust that will determine the fate of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, Redstone's $40 billion media empire.

The names put forward to replace the executives who were suddenly ousted from the trust have close connections to his long-estranged, recently reconciled daughter, Shari Redstone, according to three people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/243TdDG)

- About 40 percent of Detroit's residents lack broadband access, even on their phones, which makes finding and applying for jobs increasingly difficult. (nyti.ms/25aKfH3)

- After days of heated debate, Greek lawmakers voted narrowly on Sunday to approve a fresh set of financial measures aimed at ensuring that eurozone finance ministers will decide this week to unlock billions of euros in badly needed rescue loans from the country's third bailout. (nyti.ms/1WLXUU2)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)