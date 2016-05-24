PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 24

May 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tribune Publishing Co has rejected both of
Gannett Co Inc's takeover proposals, the latest valued
at nearly double the price of Tribune's stock before news of
their potential combination first surfaced in April. The
publisher also raised the pressure saying it would issue almost
five million shares to an investor, Nant Capital. The investor
and a fund run by Tribune's chairman Michael Ferro combine to
control nearly one-third of Tribune shares. (nyti.ms/25dfUYB)
- Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, who
was ousted from media mogul Redstone's powerful trust, called
this move an "unlawful corporate takeover" by Sumner's daughter,
Shari Redstone.(nyti.ms/1Xt06OF)
- Facebook Inc said on Monday that an internal
investigation found no evidence of systemic political bias in
the selection of news presented in a section of its app called
Trending Topics. (nyti.ms/1Vgmgnc)
- A three-judge panel ruled on Monday that federal
prosecutors had failed to prove that Bank of America Corp's
Countrywide unit had defrauded Federal Home Loan
Mortgage Corp and Federal National Mortgage
Association, the government-backed mortgage firms,
when it sold them troubled loans. (nyti.ms/25j8nL5)
- Exxon Mobil Corp has been under pressure for over
a year to explain its handling of climate change issues in the
past. Now the company faces new pressure to explain its future,
particularly how it will change in response to a warming world.
At the company's planned annual meeting on Wednesday in Dallas,
shareholders will vote on a resolution to prod Exxon Mobil to
disclose the risks of climate change to its business. (nyti.ms/1s6jNAh)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)