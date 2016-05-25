PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25

May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, two of the world's largest automakers, said they were stepping up to invest in technology start-ups that are working to change the way people travel by car. Toyota said it had formed a partnership with and invested an undisclosed amount in Uber, the biggest ride-hailing company. Gett, the app popular in Europe, said it was working with Volkswagen, and the automaker was investing $300 million in the start-up. (nyti.ms/1VhDvEu)

- Monsanto Co rejected Bayer AG's $62 billion takeover offer on Tuesday, calling the takeover approach by the German giant too low. (nyti.ms/1Rpd9JL)

- Months after Hewlett-Packard split itself into two publicly traded companies, one of those new smaller businesses plans to become even smaller. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will sell its enterprise services business, whose offerings include call centers and network maintenance, to the Computer Sciences Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1qIulnK)

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone confirmed on Tuesday the appointment of two new members to his irrevocable trust, which will control the future of his companies, as well as new directors to National Amusements, the private theater chain company through which he controls his $40 billion media empire. (nyti.ms/1UcFLKR) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)