PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 27

- In new court documents filed Wednesday, directors of
National Amusements added Sumner Redstone's two
great-grandchildren as so-called nominal defendants to their
suit challenging his mental capacity. They also added Phyllis
Redstone, 91, as a nominal defendant. She was the first wife of
Redstone, the ailing media mogul. (nyti.ms/1secPcB)
- Snapchat, the disappearing message service with big media
ambitions, has finished raising $1.8 billion, according to a
Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/1OQEMvE)
- Security researchers have tied the recent spate of digital
breaches on Asian banks to North Korea, in what they say appears
to be the first known case of a nation using digital attacks for
financial gain. (nyti.ms/1WYX8mD)
- McDonald Corp's French headquarters have been
raided by financial investigators, the latest salvo a campaign
by President François Hollande's government to make
multinational corporations pay more in taxes. (nyti.ms/1NReGh7)
- Philips, the Dutch electronics giant, said on Thursday
that the initial public offering of its lighting unit valued the
business at 3 billion euros, or about $3.3 billion, based on
market capitalization. (nyti.ms/1OQEZyQ)
