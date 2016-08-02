PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 2

Aug 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nick Denton, the founder and chief executive of Gawker Media, filed for personal bankruptcy on Monday to protect himself from a legal judgment awarded in March to the former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit. nyti.ms/2aEIugZ

- Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes tried to salvage the reputation of her embattled blood-testing company on Monday, discussing its technology and data at a scientific meeting for the first time. Holmes said Theranos was developing a new version of its technology that she called the mini-laboratory, or miniLab. She said the company was seeking approval of a test to detect infection by the Zika virus. nyti.ms/2aqyfjw

- McDonald's Corp on Monday announced several changes to its ingredients, including eliminating artificial preservatives from some breakfast foods and Chicken McNuggets, its most popular food item, and removing high-fructose corn syrup from its buns. Such changes affect almost half of the food on McDonald's menu, the company said. nyti.ms/2avYa4m

- Technology Crossover Ventures On Monday said it had raised $2.5 billion for its latest fund, which is called TCV IX. The venture capital firm is best known for investing in companies such as Dollar Shave Club, Netflix, Vice Media and Zillow. nyti.ms/2aIahic

- Federal health officials on Monday urged pregnant women to stay away from a Miami neighborhood where they have discovered additional cases of Zika infection - apparently the first time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people not to travel to a place in the continental United States. nyti.ms/2aqOyXk

