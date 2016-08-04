PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 4

Aug 4 The following are the top stories on the
- Tronc, formerly known as Tribune Publishing, raised its
guidance for the year, a move that implied confidence in the
company's stand-alone strategy as it fends off a takeover
attempt from the Gannett Company. nyti.ms/2awdG5d
- Tesla Motors said its losses deepened in the
second quarter, but the electric-car maker pledged to expand
production and improve the profitability of its vehicles. The
company said it lost $293.2 million in the quarter, on revenue
of $1.27 billion. nyti.ms/2awdTFG
- Investigators looking into sexual harassment accusations
against the former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes are also
examining whether other executives knew of alleged improper
behavior by Ailes and failed to act on it. nyti.ms/2awetTD
- William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management sold
its entire stake of 9.8 million shares in Canadian Pacific
Railway in a series of trades. The shares were valued at about
$1.5 billion based on Tuesday's closing price. nyti.ms/2awfP0I
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)