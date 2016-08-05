CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 5

(Corrects date in headline to Aug 5 from Aug 8)
Aug 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Apple, which has been criticized in recent years
for failing to pay outside hackers who report bugs in its
products, said that it would begin offering a so-called bug
bounty to technologists who alert the company to flaws. nyti.ms/2aMSgxE
- Airbags made by ARC Automotive came under heightened
scrutiny after a rupture in one of its bags was linked to the
death of a driver in Canada last month. The National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said it had opened a formal
investigation of bags made by the company. nyti.ms/2aMS6X7
- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit to block new
rules issued by the Obama administration that prevent American
corporations from merging with foreign-based companies and
moving their headquarters abroad to save on taxes. nyti.ms/2aMSXHp
- The Bank of England said it would cut its main interest
rate to its lowest point ever and expand other measures to
bolster Britain's economy over concerns that the country's
decision to leave the European Union could weigh on growth. The
central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to
lower its benchmark interest rate to 0.25 percent. nyti.ms/2aMSox4
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)