PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Arania Huffington's abrupt announcement on Thursday that she is stepping down as editor in chief of The Huffington Post and leaving the company to focus on her new venture, a health and wellness start-up called Thrive Global, leaves the publication in an unfamiliar position. nyti.ms/2b2FGKJ
- Macy's Inc, the country's largest department store, said on Thursday that it would close 100 stores, saying they were more valuable as real estate properties. nyti.ms/2b2FlaW
- A judge on Thursday rejected Citigroup Inc's bid for a preliminary injunction to stop AT&T Inc from using the phrase "AT&T thanks" on a customer loyalty program, which the bank called too similar to its trademarked "thankyou". nyti.ms/2b2F7AJ
- Bill Miller, the veteran stock picker whose market-beating wisdom defined an earlier era of mutual fund dominance, split ways on Thursday with Legg Mason Inc, his professional home for 35 years. nyti.ms/2b2FGdM
- More leading universities - Duke, Johns Hopkins, the University of Pennsylvania and Vanderbilt - have been sued on claims that their retirement plans charged employees excessive fees, following a series of similar suits filed earlier this week. nyti.ms/2b2FN93 (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.