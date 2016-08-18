PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the
- Hillary Clinton leaned into her plans to raise taxes on
the wealthiest Americans on Wednesday, denouncing Donald Trump's
tax proposals as a boondoggle for billionaires. nyti.ms/2bkdfpX
- Pinterest has started selling video advertising. Video ads
from brands like Kate Spade and bareMinerals will start
appearing in the virtual scrapbook-like Pinterest feed on
Wednesday and into the coming weeks. nyti.ms/2bkdsZX
- Facing high-profile withdrawals from online insurance
exchanges and surging premiums, the Obama administration is
preparing a major push to enroll new participants into public
marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act. nyti.ms/2bkdRMg
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)