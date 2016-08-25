PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories on the
- Detailed plans for stealth submarines being built by a
French military manufacturer for the Indian navy have been
leaked, raising concerns over the company's digital security
just months after it signed a multi-billion dollar deal to build
submarines for Australia. The data leak leaves France and India
scrambling to assess the damage. nyti.ms/2bP1gSd
- Mylan's price hikes for the allergy treatment
device - EpiPen - highlight a common tactic in the industry:
raising prices just before a generic competitor reaches the
market. nyti.ms/2bP1hpf
- The Williams Companies, which recently lost a
court battle to preserve a takeover by another pipeline
operator, is facing a new fight. This time, it is from a former
director who owns a big stake in the company and has an
unconventional plan to overhaul the entire board. nyti.ms/2bP2cWO
- The ride-hailing service Uber told drivers in
four large American cities on Wednesday that it had teamed up
with the robo-adviser Betterment to offer individual retirement
accounts. nyti.ms/2bP131b
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)