PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 26

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. President Obama on Thursday nominated Jim Yong Kim for a second five-year term as president of the World Bank despite persistent complaints among employees about his leadership at a time when the mission of the global development institution is in question. nyti.ms/2bRIt8H
- Responding to a growing furor from consumers and politicians, the pharmaceutical company Mylan said it would lower the out-of-pocket costs to some patients who need EpiPens, which are used to treat life-threatening allergy attacks. nyti.ms/2bRHSE5
- Uber recorded losses of roughly $1.2 billion in the first half of 2016, according to a person briefed on the company's financial data, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. nyti.ms/2bRIgT8
- Apple Inc released a patched version of its mobile software to fix a dangerous security hole in iPhones and iPads after researchers discovered that a prominent United Arab Emirates dissident's phone had been targeted with a previously unknown method of hacking. Users can get the patch through a normal software update. nyti.ms/2bRIbPi (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.