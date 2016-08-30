PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following are the top stories on the
- The European Union's competition authorities are set to
announce a tax ruling against Apple Inc's tax dealings
with the Irish government on Tuesday. The decision is set to
further aggravate tensions between American officials and their
European counterparts. nyti.ms/2by7hke
- Zhongwang USA, backed by Chinese aluminum magnate Liu
Zhongtian, said it would buy U.S. aluminum company Aleris in a
bet by the billionaire that the nascent U.S. automotive aluminum
sector will be the industry's next big growth market. nyti.ms/2by8Dvt
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency
authorization for a Zika diagnostics test from Swiss drugmaker
Roche, skirting normal approval channels as the
regulator moves to fight the disease's spread. nyti.ms/2by82tz
- Mylan said on Monday that it would be introducing
a generic EpiPen which would be identical to the existing
product, however, it will have a wholesale list price of $300
for a pack of two. nyti.ms/2byabpi
