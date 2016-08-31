PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 31

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Singapore's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had confirmed 82 Zika cases, up from 56 the previous day. At least 36 of the infected people were foreign workers at a construction site in eastern Singapore. nyti.ms/2bAzH21
- The European Union on Tuesday ordered Ireland to collect $14.5 billion in unpaid taxes from Apple, a record penalty that worsened tensions with the United States over the bloc's crackdown on sweetheart deals with global multinationals. nyti.ms/2bAALmy
- Donald J. Trump will be making a trip to Mexico on Wednesday to speak with President Enrique Peña Nieto, hours before he gives what he according to him is a "major speech" on immigration. nyti.ms/2bACDvq
- Alphabet Inc is launching a car-pooling program operated through Google' navigation app called Waze. The pilot program is restricted to employees of companies near Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. nyti.ms/2bAF817
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
