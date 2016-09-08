PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Intel Corp, which bought McAfee for $7.7 billion
six years ago, said on Wednesday that it had sold a majority
stake in its cybersecurity business to investment firm TPG, in a
transaction valuing the security provider at about $4.2 billion,
including debt. nyti.ms/2bUmXOV
- Caliber, a unit of Lone Star Funds, is one of the few
financial firms to report a significant percentage increase this
year in the dollar value of subprime mortgages it is managing
and servicing for homeowners. nyti.ms/2bUpbhl
- China is in the midst of one of the biggest borrowing
binges in recent history. Its debt load reached $26.6 trillion
in 2015 - about five times what it was a decade ago, and more
than two-and-a-half times the size of the country's economy.
That huge increase has prompted some economists and even
prominent investor George Soros to compare China to the United
States before the 2008 financial crisis. nyti.ms/2bUpLvt
- As a spiritual revival sweeps China, Longquan has become a
haven for a distinct brand of Buddhism, one that preaches
connectivity instead of seclusion and that emphasizes practical
advice over deep philosophy. nyti.ms/2bUpsku
- Cable television conglomerate Liberty Media Corp
announced a $4.4 billion deal on Wednesday to purchase
67-year-old racing series Formula One from a group led by CVC
Capital Partners, a Luxembourg-based investment fund. nyti.ms/2bUpEAe
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)