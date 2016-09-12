PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following are the top stories on the
- Tesla Motors is readying improvements to its
Autopilot technology that might have prevented an accident in
May that took the life of an Ohio man, Tesla's chief executive
said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2ckLJeu
- More than 11 years after civil charges were filed, New
York's case against Maurice R. Greenberg, the former chief
executive of insurance giant American International Group, goes
to trial this week. nyti.ms/2ckMpAg
- Amazon and Pandora Media are set to
introduce new versions of their streaming services in coming
weeks, charging as little as $5 a month, according to multiple
people with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition
of anonymity because the process was ongoing. nyti.ms/2ckMd43
- Rob Pardo, who was the lead designer on Blizzard's
World of Warcraft, plans to announce the formation of a
new company, Bonfire Studios, with a handful of game veterans. nyti.ms/2ckMMem
