PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio on Tuesday
defended the "unusual" culture at his $150 billion firm,
Bridgewater Associates. Speaking at a hedge fund conference in
Manhattan, Dalio said Bridgewater's policy of "radical
transparency" was not for everyone. nyti.ms/2cDjskG
- The 11-year-old accounting fraud case against former
American International Group chief executive Maurice R Greenberg
finally came to trial on Tuesday in a state courthouse in Lower
Manhattan. nyti.ms/2crbAR6
- In one of the earliest moves to bring employee benefits to
workers in the so-called gig economy, Care.com, an online
marketplace that connects millions of families with babysitters,
nannies and caregivers announced on Wednesday that it would
provide up to $500 a year for workers to use for health care,
transportation or education expenses. nyti.ms/2cHOczo
- Google may have to pay publishers for their
content. Facebook might, too. WhatsApp could have to
follow tougher telecom standards. A new set of rules, expected
to be unveiled by European Union officials on Wednesday, is
likely to put new pressure on American tech companies. nyti.ms/2cq4sVP
- Southern California Gas Company, which operated a natural
gas storage system that leaked last year spewing thousands of
tons of methane and other chemicals into the air and forcing the
evacuation of more than 6,000 people, reached a $4 million
settlement with state prosecutors, officials announced on
Tuesday. nyti.ms/2cvlyz9
- A Delta Air Lines jet skidded off a snowy runway
at La Guardia Airport and nearly plunged into Flushing Bay last
year because its pilot used excessive force to slow the plane as
it landed, federal transportation safety officials said on
Tuesday. nyti.ms/2cHJ9is
- Vice Media said on Tuesday that it was delaying the start
of its daily HBO half-hour newscast by two weeks. The program,
"Vice News Tonight," will now begin on Oct. 10 instead of Sept.
26, as Vice had announced. nyti.ms/2c9vpim
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)