PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senator Ted Cruz, who once led a government shutdown in his efforts to defund President Obama's healthcare law, has turned his sights on a more obscure target: the federal government's plan to end its oversight of the internet's master directory of website addresses. nyti.ms/2cdVlcO

- Mutual funds that mimic hedge fund strategies - the so-called liquid alternatives sector - were among the hottest investments just a few years ago. Despite lagging returns and setbacks at several noteworthy funds, retail investors until recently have stuck with them even as they have pulled billions of dollars out of other funds. nyti.ms/2cZitNy

- Safety regulators in the United States have issued warnings in recent days cautioning consumers not to turn on their Samsung Note 7's on airplanes - and not to use their phones at all. South Korea's flight regulator, in a reversal, followed suit, as have others around the world. nyti.ms/2cCQA8h

- U.S. President Obama, beginning a final uphill push for a trade initiative that is opposed by both party's presidential candidates, will host an Oval Office meeting on Friday to showcase support among public figures in both parties. nyti.ms/2cK2i4A

- In a move that is sure to draw the ire of Republicans, California officials are asking the Obama administration this week to approve a plan that would allow undocumented immigrants to buy health insurance on the state's public exchange. nyti.ms/2crnQ2N

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)