PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 20

- European Union regulators stand accused of unfairly targeting American companies in a series of inquiries. So with the region's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager visiting the United States this week, the bloc's officials said on Monday that they were investigating whether French company Engie SA signed a sweetheart tax deal with Luxembourg. nyti.ms/2cljtu8

- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf will say in testimony Tuesday morning that he is "deeply sorry" for selling customers unauthorized bank accounts and credit cards and that he takes "full responsibility" for the unethical activity, according to a copy of the remarks prepared for a Senate Banking Committee hearing. nyti.ms/2cljUEQ

- Unlike many business leaders, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has taken to publicly decrying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Last week, Hoffman pledged to donate $5 million to a veterans' group if Trump released his tax returns before the last presidential debate in October. And now he has gone so far as to release a card game, "Trumped Up Cards: The World's Biggest Deck" that pokes fun at Trump. nyti.ms/2clkjXW

- In a study published on Monday in the journal Scientific Reports, a group of researchers suggest that high-frequency traders who were more sensitive to their own bodies routinely made more profitable trades, and had longer careers in a notoriously unforgiving profession. nyti.ms/2clmVVE

- For what is believed to be the first time, U.S. Wireless Emergency Alerts system was deployed early on Monday as an electronic wanted poster, identifying a 28-year-old man sought in connection with the bombings in Manhattan and New Jersey over the weekend. nyti.ms/2cllYg4