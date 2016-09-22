PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors of insider trading, Cooperman fired back with a detailed five-page rebuttal sent to investors. nyti.ms/2cvdoJZ
- More than 20 world leaders tendered legal documents on Wednesday, formally binding their governments to the Paris climate accord at a General Assembly ceremony here and all but ensuring that the agreement will go into force by the end of the year. nyti.ms/2d3092v
- The United States removed a final hurdle for Western aircraft manufacturers to sell planes to Iran, a country desperately in need of hundreds of new aircraft. The Treasury Department granted the aviation giants Airbus and Boeing licenses to deliver planes to Tehran. nyti.ms/2diCNWf
- The regional court in Braunschweig, Germany, near Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, said it had registered more than 1,400 complaints from institutional and individual shareholders seeking 8.2 billion euros, or about $9.2 billion, in damages. nyti.ms/2cEsMRW
- The U.S. Justice Department, which is suing Anthem and Cigna to block their $48 billion deal, revealed in court documents that the two health insurers have been accusing each other of breaching their merger agreement. nyti.ms/2d1kXJn (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.