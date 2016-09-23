PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo Inc announced that the account information of at least 500 million users was stolen by hackers two years ago, in the biggest known intrusion of one company's computer network. nyti.ms/2d591VA

- The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are seeking to impose their own penalties on JPMorgan Chase in a case against the bank for its hiring practices in China that were at the center of a federal bribery investigation, according to people briefed on the investigations. nyti.ms/2d59045

- Canada and China will begin talks that may lead to a free-trade agreement, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, in the latest of Trudeau's sometimes-contentious efforts to develop stronger ties with China. nyti.ms/2d589Af

- A report examining the many ways climate change threatens coffee and coffee farmers has alarmed people who are now imagining what it would be like getting through the day without their caffeine fix. nyti.ms/2d58T8w (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)