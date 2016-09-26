PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Rolling Stone, a magazine that for decades helped shaped
music and popular culture but now finds itself facing
significant legal and economic challenges, has brought in an
outside investor for the first time in its nearly 50-year
history. nyti.ms/2cOMwT8
- Arnold Palmer, 87, the champion golfer whose full-bore
style of play, thrilling tournament victories and magnetic
personality inspired an American golf boom, attracted a
following known as Arnie's Army and made him one of the most
popular athletes in the world, died on Sunday, according to a
spokesman for his business enterprises. nyti.ms/2dl2vNH
- A majority of British chief executives are considering
moving their headquarters or some of their operations outside
Britain as a result of the country's decision to leave the
European Union, according to a new survey by the accounting
firm KPMG. nyti.ms/2da7yx3
- The veteran television personality Jane Pauley will
replace Charles Osgood as the anchor of the highly rated CBS
Corp show "Sunday Morning". Osgood, who is retiring,
announced the news on his last show on Sunday. nyti.ms/2dv6oyH
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)