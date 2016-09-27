PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 27

Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the
- A federal appeals court ruled that American Express Co
could stop merchants that accept its cards from
encouraging customers to use rival payment cards that charge the
stores lower transaction fees. nyti.ms/2dfMCXq
- Berlin ruled out providing government aid to Deutsche
Bank, a German magazine reported. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said
that John Cryan, its chief executive, had "at no point" asked
Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene in the issue with the
Justice Department. nyti.ms/2dvhC37
- Richard C. Perry, once one of the hedge fund industry's
most successful investors, is shuttering his flagship fund as
clients leave after steep losses. nyti.ms/2dfLX84
- A group of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers, who
say they were fired or demoted for staying honest and falling
short of sales goals, claim that they played by the rules and
were punished for it. nyti.ms/2dnEjKR
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)