PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 5

- President Barack Obama's administration has used a flurry
of tough-sounding trade enforcement announcements in recent
weeks to counter complaints from the left and right that free
trade is not fair trade - and to assist President Obama in the
struggle to win approval of his trade pact with 11 Pacific Rim
nations. nyti.ms/2cRgA4z
- Maurice Greenberg, a former chief executive of the
insurance giant American International Group Inc, said
on Tuesday that he was not aware of certain repayment terms in a
reinsurance deal that lies at the center of his civil accounting
fraud trial. nyti.ms/2cRgOIN
- The United States government improperly withheld documents
from investors who were suing the government over its decision
in 2012 to seize all of the profits of Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, the mortgage finance giants, a federal judge has ruled. nyti.ms/2cRhmOS
- The International Monetary Fund has warned that sluggish
economic growth throughout the world could bolster an anti-trade
backlash that has become a feature of politics in both the
United States and Europe. nyti.ms/2cRhCgZ
