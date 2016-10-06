PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A system intended to scan emails for child pornography and
spam helped Yahoo Inc satisfy a secret court order
requiring it to search for messages containing a computer
"signature" tied to the communications of a state-sponsored
terrorist organization, several people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2dwPMo2
- Theranos, the embattled blood-testing company, announced
on Wednesday that it would close its laboratory operations,
shutter its wellness centers and lay off about 340 employees,
around 40 percent of its work force. nyti.ms/2dwPu0i
- A lawyer for New York State finished questioning Maurice
Greenberg, the former chief executive of the insurance giant
American International Group Inc, without cracking his
insistence that he did not know of anything improper in the
transactions at the heart of his civil accounting fraud trial. nyti.ms/2dwNBRt
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation secretly arrested a
former National Security Agency contractor in August and,
according to law enforcement officials, is investigating whether
he stole and disclosed highly classified computer code developed
by the agency to hack into the networks of foreign governments.
nyti.ms/2dwOFEQ
- The call centers outside Mumbai looked like many others
that have sprung up across India in recent decades. But
investigators say the hundreds of people who worked at the nine
centers had an unusual assignment: posing as Internal Revenue
Service officers and demanding money from American taxpayers. nyti.ms/2dwPMVb
- Elliott Management proposed in a letter on Wednesday that
Samsung essentially split its electronics business into two
separate companies as part of a broader reshaping of the
business. nyti.ms/2dwOV6E
- A Southwest Airlines Co flight scheduled to leave
Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning was evacuated on the
runway after a passenger's Samsung cellphone caught fire,
passengers and the airline said. nyti.ms/2dwPei8
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)