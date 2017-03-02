PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2

March 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Yahoo's top lawyer Ronald S. Bell resigned
Wednesday, and its chief executive, Marissa Mayer, lost her 2016
bonus after a board investigation of the 2014 theft of
information on more than 500 million user accounts. nyti.ms/2mgOUKo
- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday halted
new government rules related to data security from taking effect
this week, in a potential prelude to a broader repeal of privacy
protections for users of high-speed internet. nyti.ms/2mNOR5a
- Snap Inc priced its IPO at $17 a share.
Investors, attracted by Snapchat's hold on its millennial users,
who check the app on average more than 18 times a day, flocked
to the initial public offering, pushing its parent company to a
valuation of nearly $24 billion. The stock sale sets Snap up as
the most valuable American technology company to go public since
Facebook nearly five years ago. nyti.ms/2lv1EZ2
- Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater
Associates, the world's biggest hedge fund, is stepping down
from its day-to-day operation as he continues to struggle to
find a successor to run the firm, known for its unusual culture
of "radical transparency." nyti.ms/2mgZ6Cs
- President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night
buoyed House Republican leaders who were hopeful that his
leadership would unite fractious lawmakers around a plan to
replace the Affordable Care Act. But fundamental disagreements
still divide Republicans on one of the central promises of their
2016 campaigns: repealing the health law. nyti.ms/2mNEPRM
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)