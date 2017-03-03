PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

March 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal agents raided three Caterpillar buildings
near its Illinois headquarters on Thursday, company and law
enforcement officials said, in an escalation of an inquiry into
the heavy equipment manufacturer's offshore tax practices. nyti.ms/2mS3Pak
- The large Chinese online retailer JD.com announced
on Thursday that it would spin off its finance business for $2.1
billion, setting the stage for the group's expansion in the
fast-growing and competitive market. nyti.ms/2mRXlse
- Over the last three years, Apple's iPads and Mac
notebooks — which accounted for about half of the mobile devices
shipped to schools in the United States in 2013 — have steadily
lost ground to Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops that run on
Google's Chrome operating system and are produced by Samsung,
and other computer makers. nyti.ms/2mS3WCM
- Anheuser-Busch InBev's flair for cutting costs is
being blunted by complexity. The megabrewer now expects annual
savings from its merger with SABMiller to reach $2.8 billion, 14
percent more than an earlier estimate. Yet the upgrade is
significantly smaller than with previous purchases. nyti.ms/2mRZunE
- Ben Martin, who as a Time magazine senior photographer
immortalized Richard M. Nixon's haggard 5 o' clock shadow and
John Kennedy's grieving widow and children — evocative images
that defined the 1960s — died on Feb. 10 at his home. nyti.ms/2mSe7HG
