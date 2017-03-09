PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9

March 9 The following are the top stories on the
- Ride-hailing service Uber said on Wednesday that
it would prohibit employees from using a program called Greyball
to thwart regulators. nyti.ms/2lFQKot
- In late February, Twenty-First Century Fox
reached a settlement worth more than $2.5 million with a former
Fox News contributor who reported that she was sexually
assaulted by an executive at the company headquarters two years
ago, according to people briefed on the agreement. nyti.ms/2mlftvp
- An investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr and media
executive Ynon Kreiz has decided not to continue its pursuit of
Time Inc, a person briefed on the sale process said
Wednesday. nyti.ms/2m4GjHd
- Some AT&T cellphone users in at least 14 states and
Washington, were unable to call 911 for a few hours on Wednesday
night, officials said. AT&T said at 10:30 pm that the problem
had been fixed. nyti.ms/2m1vKnD
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)