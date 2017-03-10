PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories on
- Stephen A. Ross, a seminal theorist whose work over three
decades reshaped the field of financial economics, died on March
3 at his home in Old Lyme, Connecticut. He was 73. nyti.ms/2m8rZO4
- Airbnb has raised an additional $1 billion, expanding its
war chest at a time of increased investor interest in
fast-growing businesses. The company, which disclosed the
funding in a securities filing on Thursday, raised the money in
a financing round that began last summer and that valued the
business at $30 billion. nyti.ms/2lJAse6
- Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection
Agency, said on Thursday that carbon dioxide was not a primary
contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with the
established scientific consensus on climate change. nyti.ms/2m6fSjH
- Peter Hancock, the current chief executive of American
International Group, said on Thursday that he would
resign after shareholders had lost faith in his
two-and-half-year effort to turn the company around. A.I.G. said
Hancock, 58, would stay until a successor had been chosen in a
"comprehensive" search by its board. nyti.ms/2mrOGiw
