PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15

- The reputation of Roundup, whose active ingredient is the
world's most widely used weed killer, took a hit on Tuesday when
a federal court unsealed documents raising questions about its
safety and the research practices of its manufacturer, the
chemical giant Monsanto. nyti.ms/2nDaohj
- President Trump rounded out his financial regulatory team
on Tuesday, announcing plans to select J. Christopher Giancarlo
to run the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. nyti.ms/2n8l9f9
- Another Goldman Sachs executive is being hired for a
senior government role in Washington — this time at the Treasury
Department. James Donovan, a longtime Goldman banking and
investment management executive, has been named to be the deputy
to the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin. nyti.ms/2mYfFTM
- Neiman Marcus, the struggling high-end retailer, is in
talks to sell itself to the Hudson's Bay Company, the
Canadian retail giant, according to a person briefed on the
discussions. A deal would put Neiman Marcus under the same
umbrella as Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor. nyti.ms/2mHHKMS
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)