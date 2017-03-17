PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- German authorities searched the offices of Jones Day, the American law firm Volkswagen hired to conduct an internal investigation of its emissions fraud, the carmaker confirmed on Thursday, raising questions about the credibility of the company's efforts to uncover wrongdoing in its ranks. nyti.ms/2mPdqQt

- A group of 27 former associates from the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell sent a letter on Thursday to Walter Clayton, President Trump's nominee to become chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, asking that he speak out against the White House's attempt to restrict travel to the United States by people from several predominantly Muslim countries. nyti.ms/2mysgsW

- The White House economic adviser Gary Cohn is selling a significant holding in the world's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as he clears potential conflicts of interest to serve in his new role. nyti.ms/2ntJ898

- Britain asked regulators on Thursday to investigate whether 21st Century Fox's $14.3 billion deal to take full control of the British satellite television giant Sky would give the media mogul Rupert Murdoch too much control over the country's media landscape. nyti.ms/2mP1HBx (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)