PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24

March 24 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Republican senators moved Thursday to dismantle landmark
internet privacy protections for consumers in the first decisive
strike against telecommunications and technology regulations
created during the Obama administration, and a harbinger of
further deregulation. nyti.ms/2mWZmTz
- Ride-sharing service Lyft became the latest company, along
with AT&T and Johnson & Johnson, to remove their
advertisements from YouTube following ads appearing next to
racist videos on YouTube. nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
- A lawyer for the Las Vegas sports gambler William
Walters, who is on trial in Manhattan on insider trading
charges, attacked the credibility of one of the government's
main witnesses on Thursday, saying that the witness had lied
repeatedly to investigators. nyti.ms/2ndjSky
- The C.I.A. developed tools to spy on Mac computers by
injecting software into the chips that control the computers'
fundamental operations, according to the latest cache of
classified government documents published on Thursday by
WikiLeaks. nyti.ms/2n04jvw
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)