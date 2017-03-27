PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Illinois legislators are considering a "right to know" bill that would let consumers find out what information about them is collected by companies like Google and Facebook, and what kinds of businesses they share it with. Such a right, which European consumers already have, has been a longtime goal of privacy advocates. nyti.ms/2nYcYTo

- Even after hundreds of companies decided to block their advertisements from running on Breitbart News, the alt-right website closely tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, their advertisements have appeared on the site anyway, another example of how little control companies often have over where their ads are seen online. nyti.ms/2mGeV6x

- Uber said it was suspending the testing of its self-driving vehicles, a day after one of the vehicles was involved in a collision in Tempe, Arizona. nyti.ms/2n5keJa (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)