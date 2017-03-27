PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages.
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Illinois legislators are considering a "right to know"
bill that would let consumers find out what information about
them is collected by companies like Google and
Facebook, and what kinds of businesses they share it
with. Such a right, which European consumers already have, has
been a longtime goal of privacy advocates. nyti.ms/2nYcYTo
- Even after hundreds of companies decided to block their
advertisements from running on Breitbart News, the alt-right
website closely tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration, their advertisements have appeared on the site
anyway, another example of how little control companies often
have over where their ads are seen online. nyti.ms/2mGeV6x
- Uber said it was suspending the testing of its
self-driving vehicles, a day after one of the vehicles was
involved in a collision in Tempe, Arizona. nyti.ms/2n5keJa
