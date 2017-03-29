PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29

March 29 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Reversing clean power rules may lead to more drilling and
pipelines, but economics and state initiatives still favor
natural gas and renewable energy. nyti.ms/2nKunOA
- South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is
considering offering refurbished models of its canceled
smartphone, a move that has raised eyebrows in the technology
world. nyti.ms/2nyOf6O
- Didi Chuxing, a company in China that last year bested
Uber in that huge ride-sharing market, is in
negotiations to get SoftBank of Japan to take part in a
multibillion-dollar investment round, according to people
familiar with the talks. nyti.ms/2owh1m3
- Tencent Holdings Ltd, one of China's internet
giants, has acquired a 5 percent stake in Elon Musk's
electric-car maker Tesla Inc, according to a filing
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday. nyti.ms/2owF6sU
- BlackRock Inc is merging many actively managed
mutual funds with peers that rely more on algorithms and models
to pick stocks. nyti.ms/2nyJ6M6
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Tuesday
the first drug to treat a severe form of multiple sclerosis,
offering hope to patients who previously had no other options to
combat a relentless disease that leads to paralysis and
cognitive decline. nyti.ms/2o53aGN
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)