PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 31

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Jeffrey Immelt, General Electric's chief executive, says climate change is real, a position at odds with the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2nBPPmx
- Volkswagen took another step to move past its emissions-cheating scandal by agreeing to pay $157 million to 10 states in the United States to settle environmental lawsuits. nyti.ms/2nFWGx0
- By a single vote, the Senate gave final approval on Thursday to a measure to block cities and counties from organizing retirement savings accounts for workers who have no access to employer-sponsored plans. nyti.ms/2nBN98s
- Palmer Luckey, a founder of the virtual-reality technology company Oculus, has left Facebook three years after the social network acquired his company for close to $3 billion. nyti.ms/2nG0Ghd
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Infosys India Business Unit Head C.N. Raghupati, IBM Chief Data Strategist and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhry at IT Conclave in Kolkata. 12:00 pm: Samsung launch event in Bengaluru. 11:4
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.