PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Cowen Group said on Monday that it had agreed
to acquire brokerage firm Convergex Group for $116 million as it
looks to bolster its sales and trading business. nyti.ms/2nRcWdi
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, the British consumer
goods company, said on Monday that it would conduct a strategic
review of its food business, which includes those products as
well as ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and other condiments and
flavorings. nyti.ms/2n5VO66
- A federal regulator on Monday ordered Wells Fargo & Co
to pay $5.4 million to a former manager who said he was
fired in 2010 after reporting to his supervisors and to a bank
ethics hotline what he suspected was fraudulent behavior. The
bank must also rehire him, the Labor Department's Occupational
Safety and Health Administration said. nyti.ms/2oThBdE
- On Monday, Tesla Inc surpassed Ford Motor Co
in market value for the first time and moved within
striking distance of General Motors Co, starkly
illustrating the growing gap in investors' optimism over its
future versus the prospects for the traditional carmakers from
Detroit. nyti.ms/2n67buQ
- With the headline "¡Adios!" in large type emblazoned
across its front page, a newspaper in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico,
announced on Sunday that it was shutting down after nearly 30
years after three journalists from other news organizations were
killed last month. nyti.ms/2o46cdZ
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)