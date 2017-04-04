PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Cowen Group said on Monday that it had agreed to acquire brokerage firm Convergex Group for $116 million as it looks to bolster its sales and trading business. nyti.ms/2nRcWdi

- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, the British consumer goods company, said on Monday that it would conduct a strategic review of its food business, which includes those products as well as ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and other condiments and flavorings. nyti.ms/2n5VO66

- A federal regulator on Monday ordered Wells Fargo & Co to pay $5.4 million to a former manager who said he was fired in 2010 after reporting to his supervisors and to a bank ethics hotline what he suspected was fraudulent behavior. The bank must also rehire him, the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said. nyti.ms/2oThBdE

- On Monday, Tesla Inc surpassed Ford Motor Co in market value for the first time and moved within striking distance of General Motors Co, starkly illustrating the growing gap in investors' optimism over its future versus the prospects for the traditional carmakers from Detroit. nyti.ms/2n67buQ

- With the headline "¡Adios!" in large type emblazoned across its front page, a newspaper in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, announced on Sunday that it was shutting down after nearly 30 years after three journalists from other news organizations were killed last month. nyti.ms/2o46cdZ (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)