PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11

- Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund founded by Barry
Rosenstein, criticized Whole Foods Market's brand
development, customer service and distribution strategy, and
nominated four candidates for the company's board. nyti.ms/2otz67G
- The British authorities are investigating Barclays
and its American chief executive, James Staley, after
he admitted to trying to learn the identity of the author of an
anonymous letter. nyti.ms/2otKdgW
- Wells Fargo said on Monday it would claw back an
additional $75 million in compensation from the two executives
on whom it pinned most of the blame for the company's scandal
over fraudulent accounts: the bank's former chief executive,
John Stumpf, and its former head of community banking, Carrie
Tolstedt. nyti.ms/2otAHuf
- Adding to this year's flurry of law firm combinations,
Boies Schiller Flexner said on Monday it would take the West
Coast litigation firm Caldwell Leslie & Proctor under its wing
starting next week. nyti.ms/2otBzPt
- In the latest move by a major automaker to enhance its
American manufacturing operations, Toyota said it would
invest more than $1.3 billion to upgrade its assembly plant in
Kentucky. nyti.ms/2otI0lD
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)