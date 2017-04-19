PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19

April 19 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- TV anchor Bill O'Reilly's position at Fox News grew
increasingly tenuous on Tuesday as support from the Murdoch
family showed signs of eroding, according to three people
briefed on discussions about his future. O'Reilly's fate at the
network is expected to be discussed on Thursday at a board
meeting for Fox News's parent company, Twenty-First Century
Century Fox Inc. nyti.ms/2pQiIeO
- U.S. President Donald Trump, hammering his "America First"
campaign theme, signed an order on Tuesday that he said would
favor American companies for federal contracts and reform the
visa program for foreign technical workers. nyti.ms/2pQtUIp
- Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general, said on
Tuesday that his office had reached a $40 million settlement
with Harbert Management Corporation and several of its top
executives over allegations that they had not paid state taxes
for some of the most profitable years. nyti.ms/2pQoA81
- The International Monetary Fund has raised its outlook for
global growth, citing a post-election surge in confidence in the
United States, better prospects in large emerging markets and an
uptick in global trade. The fund forecast a growth rate in 2017
of 3.5 percent, compared with 3.1 percent in 2016. nyti.ms/2pQdDDe
- Snap Inc is introducing on Tuesday a new feature
for its Snapchat ephemeral messaging service that will allow
users to place 3-D cartoon objects into their videos and
pictures. nyti.ms/2pQgz2G
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)