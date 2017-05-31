PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard told the New York Association for Business Economics that the Fed should raise its benchmark interest rate "soon", despite new evidence that inflation remains below the level the Fed desires. Brainard's comments reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise rates in mid-June at its next meeting. nyti.ms/2r9VXWV

- A labor activist who had been working undercover at a Chinese factory that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands has been detained by the police. Hua Haifeng, who was working on behalf of the advocacy group China Labor Watch, was detained on suspicion of illegal eavesdropping. nyti.ms/2r9GMN5

- Scott Pelley is leaving his anchor role with "CBS Evening News", a position he has filled since 2011. Pelley will continue his duties at "60 Minutes" and devote more time to that role but no replacement has been chosen for him. nyti.ms/2r9EvBv

- Uber said it had fired Anthony Levandowski, a star engineer brought in to lead the company's self-driving automobile efforts, and who was accused of stealing trade secrets when he left a job at Google. nyti.ms/2r9TsDJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)