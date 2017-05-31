PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories on the
- Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard told the New York
Association for Business Economics that the Fed should raise its
benchmark interest rate "soon", despite new evidence that
inflation remains below the level the Fed desires. Brainard's
comments reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise rates
in mid-June at its next meeting. nyti.ms/2r9VXWV
- A labor activist who had been working undercover at a
Chinese factory that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other
brands has been detained by the police. Hua Haifeng, who was
working on behalf of the advocacy group China Labor Watch, was
detained on suspicion of illegal eavesdropping. nyti.ms/2r9GMN5
- Scott Pelley is leaving his anchor role with "CBS Evening
News", a position he has filled since 2011. Pelley will continue
his duties at "60 Minutes" and devote more time to that role but
no replacement has been chosen for him. nyti.ms/2r9EvBv
- Uber said it had fired Anthony Levandowski, a star
engineer brought in to lead the company's self-driving
automobile efforts, and who was accused of stealing trade
secrets when he left a job at Google. nyti.ms/2r9TsDJ
