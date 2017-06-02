PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

June 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump said the landmark 2015 pact imposed wildly unfair environmental standards on American businesses and workers. He vowed to stand with the people of the United States against what he called a "draconian" international deal. nyti.ms/2qMSIRF

- Uber said last week that it had recently discovered an accounting error that had deprived New York drivers of tens of millions of dollars, and vowed to pay back drivers every cent, with interest. Now evidence has emerged suggesting that Uber and New York State regulators were aware of the improper deductions from drivers' earnings as early as 2015. nyti.ms/2qMKRnh

- In a rare slowdown in one of the hottest areas of the entertainment business, attendance declined at 13 of 14 Disney theme parks around the world in 2016 compared with 2015, according to a report by Themed Entertainment Association and Aecom. nyti.ms/2qN1q2d

- Food kits delivery service Blue Apron filed on to go public, moving to become one of the most prominent consumer start-ups in recent years to pursue a stock listing. The size of Blue Apron's offering has yet to be determined. The prospectus listed a $100 million fund-raising target. nyti.ms/2qMTk9V

