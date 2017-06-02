PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

June 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Trump announced on Thursday that the United
States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump said
the landmark 2015 pact imposed wildly unfair environmental
standards on American businesses and workers. He vowed to stand
with the people of the United States against what he called a
"draconian" international deal. nyti.ms/2qMSIRF
- Uber said last week that it had recently discovered an
accounting error that had deprived New York drivers of tens of
millions of dollars, and vowed to pay back drivers every cent,
with interest. Now evidence has emerged suggesting that Uber and
New York State regulators were aware of the improper deductions
from drivers' earnings as early as 2015. nyti.ms/2qMKRnh
- In a rare slowdown in one of the hottest areas of the
entertainment business, attendance declined at 13 of 14 Disney
theme parks around the world in 2016 compared with 2015,
according to a report by Themed Entertainment Association and
Aecom. nyti.ms/2qN1q2d
- Food kits delivery service Blue Apron filed on to go
public, moving to become one of the most prominent consumer
start-ups in recent years to pursue a stock listing. The size of
Blue Apron's offering has yet to be determined. The prospectus
listed a $100 million fund-raising target. nyti.ms/2qMTk9V
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)