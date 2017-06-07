PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7

June 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc has fired 20 employees
over harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behavior, as
the ride-hailing company tries to contain the fallout from a
series of toxic revelations about its workplace. nyti.ms/2rzmGMq
- Fresh woes for Wells Fargo & Co and a victory for
two of its whistle-blowers occurred late Tuesday when the
Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a
lawsuit brought against the bank by two former employees, who
were fired after they tried to report misdeeds they had observed
to their supervisors. nyti.ms/2rzPGUv
- Pinterest, the digital scrapbook company, has raised $150
million in a funding that raises its valuation to $12.3 billion.
The funding makes Pinterest, which is based in San Francisco,
one of the few privately held start-ups valued at more than $10
billion to raise money this year. nyti.ms/2rzCy1P
- Anthem Inc, one of the nation's largest insurers,
said it would stop offering policies in the Ohio marketplace
next year. nyti.ms/2rzpHwq
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)