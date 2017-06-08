PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 8

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc has fired a senior executive who obtained the medical records of a woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India, the latest example of misconduct unearthed at the ride-hailing giant. nyti.ms/2rDD0fv
- Authorities in Frankfurt and Brussels declared that Banco Popular was essentially a lost cause and sold it to Banco Santander SA, Spain's largest bank. The swift action by European Central Bank and European Union officials defied critics who said a system for winding down sick banks, put into place at the end of 2014, was too unwieldy to deal with a fast-moving crisis. nyti.ms/2rDxmJW
- The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that it had promoted Meredith Kopit Levien, who had been its chief revenue officer since 2015, to executive vice president and chief operating officer, as part of a restructuring of The Times's digital departments. nyti.ms/2rDMqaJ
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.