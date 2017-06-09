PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 9

June 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd signaled on Thursday
that for all the global worries about China's rising debt and
bloated state industries, its economy still enjoys a strong
pillar of support from online shoppers. nyti.ms/2rHs4gP
- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire
Boston Dynamics, a manufacturer of animal-like robots, from
Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc for an
undisclosed sum. nyti.ms/2rHnajG
- JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief operating officer Matt
Zames resigned from the bank, according to an internal memo on
Thursday. nyti.ms/2rHt2cM
- Verizon Communications Inc plans to lay off 2,100
people once it completes its acquisition of Yahoo Inc's
internet business on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2rHK6zv
- Members of the family that founded Department store
operator Nordstrom Inc in Seattle a century ago said
they were exploring ways to shift the company into private
ownership. nyti.ms/2rHsAeK
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)