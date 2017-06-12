PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories on the
- Michael Ortiz, a former shift manager for Amazon.com Inc
in several warehouses in the San Francisco Bay Area,
accused Amazon of failing to pay him overtime wages in a
lawsuit. nyti.ms/2rlsrdC
- Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc
board moved on Sunday to shake up the company's leadership,
ahead of the release this week of an investigation's findings on
its troubled culture. Uber directors were weighing a three-month
leave of absence for chief executive Travis Kalanick, according
to people with knowledge of the plans. nyti.ms/2rlsCWk
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday before
the same Senate committee that heard from former FBI Director
James Comey last week, keeping national attention on a Russia
investigation that White House officials have been trying to
push to the background. on.wsj.com/2rlzBy8
