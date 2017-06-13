PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13

June 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president
for business Emil Michael left the company, according to an
email sent to Uber employees. His departure followed a series of
scandals that have rocked the company this year, forcing its
board to call an investigation into Uber's culture and business
practices. nyti.ms/2rUDYEe
- Viking Global Investors, one of the larger hedge funds,
notified investors on Monday that the firm's chief investment
officer, Daniel Sundheim, was leaving and that the firm would
begin returning some $8 billion to investors. nyti.ms/2rUWjB7
- The Irish government on Monday announced a price range for
Allied Irish Banks Plc that could value the bank as
high as $14.9 billion when it goes public this month — seven
years after it was nationalized. nyti.ms/2rUOGKN
- Ivanka Trump's fashion brand called off a deal with a
major Japanese apparel company after learning that it was backed
by the Japanese government, Trump's company said in a letter
made public on Monday. nyti.ms/2rUNYNI
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)