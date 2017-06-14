PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 14

June 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In Uber Technologies Inc continuing attempt to
repair its reputation over a series of scandals stemming from
its bad-boy culture, its co-founder Travis Kalanick said he
would take a leave of absence as chief executive. nyti.ms/2rZmF4F
- David Bonderman, an Uber Technologies Inc board
member and partner at private equity firm TPG, resigned from the
board of the ride-hailing company after he made a disparaging
remark about women at an Uber meeting on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2rZakh0
- The chairman of a Chinese financial conglomerate who tried
to forge a business relationship with President Trump's
son-in-law has been detained by police. Wu Xiaohui, the chairman
of Anbang Insurance Group, was taken away on Friday in Beijing,
according to newsmagazine Caijing. nyti.ms/2rZ0lrS
- Rolling Stone has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit
brought by the University of Virginia fraternity at the center
of a discredited article about an alleged gang rape, effectively
closing the door on a pivotal and damaging chapter in the
magazine's history. nyti.ms/2rZvsDR
- The Chinese authorities have charged employees of
Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd with
violating gambling promotion regulations, the company said on
Tuesday, shedding potential light on a legal clash that has cast
a pall over the gambling industry's efforts to win Chinese
customers. nyti.ms/2rZsC1H
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)