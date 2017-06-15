PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

June 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Even as Wells Fargo & Co was reeling from a major
scandal in its consumer bank last year, officials in the
company's mortgage business were putting through unauthorized
changes to home loans held by customers in bankruptcy, a new
class action and other lawsuits contend. nyti.ms/2s3dpfS
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox News dropped
its "fair and balanced" slogan on Wednesday. The slogan was
dropped in part because of its close association with Roger
Ailes, a network founder, former chairman and the originator of
the phrase, who was fired in August in a sexual harassment
scandal. nyti.ms/2s3EUGs
- Robert Mueller III, the special counsel examining Russia's
meddling in the 2016 election, has requested interviews with
three high-ranking current or former intelligence officials, the
latest indication that he will investigate whether President
Trump obstructed justice, a person briefed on the investigation
said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2s3z7jO
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)