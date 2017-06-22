PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22

June 22 The following are the top stories on the
- Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of Uber
Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing service that he
helped found in 2009 and built into a transportation colossus,
after a shareholder revolt made it untenable for him to stay on
at the company. nyti.ms/2st1OH6
- Magazine publisher Wenner Media has agreed to sell its
men's lifestyle title to American Media to focus on expanding
its remaining brand, Rolling Stone. nyti.ms/2st1iJl
- An appeals court is set to rule on whether premium,
subscriber-based news organizations should have the same
protection as a traditional media company. nyti.ms/2st2vk4
