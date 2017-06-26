PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, bond yields drive higher on ECB scale-back bets
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
June 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Takata Corp, the Japanese auto parts maker crippled by vast airbag recalls, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and said it would sell its surviving operations to a Chinese-owned American rival, Key Safety Systems. nyti.ms/2scdtaf
- Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb, has called on the Swiss food giant Nestlé SA to sell its stake in L'Oréal and move more quickly to adapt to changing consumer tastes. nyti.ms/2sc1MQO
- The European Commission approved plans by the Italian government to provide 4.8 billion euros ($5.37 billion) in cash and 12 billion euros in guarantees to protect depositors of the troubled lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca. nyti.ms/2scjZgT
($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
PARIS, June 28 A global cyber attack on Tuesday hit the terminal payments of French retailer Auchan in its stores in Ukraine but the incident is now over, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.
* Alibaba said in talks to buy ZTE's software arm for cloud unit - Bloomberg